Gymea's Mental Health match

Gymea United Football Club joined with Beyond Blue to run a run a Mental Health Match fundraising at one of their matches on Sunday.
Mental Health Match encourages teams to go beyond the match by raising awareness and crucial funds for Beyond Blue's support services - playing it forward.
One of the Gymea Club members is a medically retired NSW Police Officer, who served for 12 years.
She was diagnosed with Complex PTSD due to exposure at work to ongoing trauma and is very passionate about this area and raising awareness and funds to support charities.
The Gymea club had three Shire Premier League teams playing at Gymea Bay Oval on Sunday June 9.
Gymea PLW-2 vs Kirrawee, Gymea PLR vs Miranda and the Gymea Premier League Men vs Miranda at 3pm with Gymea's W9B team walking the SPLW team on the field and collecting donations.
SSFA President Laura Cowell and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman attended .
