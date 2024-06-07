Luxury property sets $3.7 million record for Arncliffe

A luxury property in Carlton Street, Arncliffe has sold for $3.7 million, a record for the area.
The three-level new-build has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool, butler's pantry, integrated fridges, four car spaces, two indoor-outdoor entertainment areas and sweeping district views of Botany Bay and the airport.
"It's an absolute smashing record for Arncliffe," said Rami Abdallah of Prestige Property Group Realty who handled the sale with colleagues Stef Bujak and Calvin Ho.
Mr Abdallah said it was the high standard of finishes that saw the property achieve a record price.
"The property was built by a young owner-builder and has a first-class construction with the highest grade finishes. It is impeccable throughout," he said.
"I've been in this industry for 31 years and this kid has come along and smashed the market.
"The buyer, who lives locally, was wowed by the property," Rami Abdallah said.
"He has asked the young builder to come back and add a pergola and other features to the property."
The last record sale in suburb was 27 Segenhoe St, Arncliffe for $3.05 million.
Second best sales in the area would have to be 6 Waratah Street , Arncliffe which sold for $2.5 million and 6a Waratah Street which sold for $2.7 million.
"The Carlton Street property was a real stand-out," Mr Abdallah said. "Without a doubt it was the quality that sold it."
