Woman arrested after man dies at Engadine

A woman has been arrested after a man died at Engadine on Friday morning.
At about 3am on June 7, emergency services were called to a unit block on the Old Princes Highway, following reports a man was found unresponsive.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 36-year-old, but he died at the scene.
Sutherland Police arrested a woman, 33, who was taken to Sutherland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Upon her release from hospital, she was taken to Sutherland Police Station, where she is assisting police with inquiries.
A crime scene has been established and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
