A jolly stroll on a wet winter's day

After a night of heavy rain, there was some reprieve on Friday when the sun peeped through the clouds.
Sydney copped a fierce and fast drenching on Thursday, June 6, but the leftover puddles were a delightful playground for some.
Gumboots ready with a large umbrella, three-year-old Aurora Green of Woolooware relished in the wet.
Elsewhere, some roads have experienced flash flooding and drivers are urged to remain cautious.
There were seven job call-outs in St George and Sutherland Shire between midnight to about 1pm on Friday.
"These jobs range from leaking roofs, a fallen down tree blocking a driveway, and water over road," an SES spokesperson said.
Sutherland Shire's most low-lying suburb, Woronora, may receive minor flooding, and residents are encouraged to monitor conditions.
But the SES states that no further flooding is expected in the Woronora catchment.
"Moderate rainfall is still possible for the remainder of Friday across parts of the Woronora area," the SES spokesperson said. "Elevated river levels may continue in the area, easing across the weekend."
