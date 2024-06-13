Letters: Heart clinic, population growth, bakery-cafe impacts, inadequate toilets...

The nursing team at Sutherland Heart Clinic are always on the ball.
I felt looked after at all times during my recent visit on May 4.
This is my third time watching this team do their thing.
I would recommend anyone in need of stenting and heart treatment within the shire to search out the Sutherland Heart Clinic.
To the nursing team and nursing manager, thank you, you've restored my faith in humanity.
Let's Hear it For The Girls!
David (surname supplied), Gymea
There is no room to move in the Sutherland Shire.
Our roads are blocked with traffic most times of the day and night as high rise has been permitted to block the sun; the volume of shoppers and overcrowded schools, hospitals and medical facilities are destroying the feel of living in a beachside / parkside community where now there is minimal room to park a car, get buses and trucks through streets or enjoy the outdoors once we manage to get there.
Increased financial growth by population and development is obvious while we continue to have high rates for individual home dwellers.
Our council must be making big bucks from the zillions of unit dwellers already here and many many more to come.
Cheryl Hall, Kurnell
I am mother of two primary school aged kids and a GP (general practitioner) in the local area.
Like your article (June 5 print edition) illustrated, the presence of Flour Cafe has caused considerable unrest in the surrounding community, and I am deeply concerned for the safety of my children, myself, and the welfare of my patients who reside locally and are unable to advocate for themselves.
The traffic hazard is one major issue, but also there has been an escalation in the verbal dispute among divers in area fighting for a spot to park their cars while getting their coffee and a bite.
Other issues include the noise pollution, the littering and the damage to the nature strips around the area.
I attach the letter I sent to the council. To this date, I haven't received a reply from the council. In my letter, I have also asked the council to clarify the process of approving the licence for the operation of the cafe.
Name and address supplied
Unbelievable! A government facility that serves the entire shire that has one female and one male toilet on its premises. No handicapped toilet.
A facility that has 15 staff, an average of 15 Bushcare volunteers at a time periodically during the week, many of them senior citizens, hosts outside councils and horticultural groups, runs school holiday sessions for children, provides customer service for residents from the entire shire who come to cash in their free plant vouchers and seek native gardening advice, and last but not least has hosted filming of segments for Gardening Australia and Better Homes and Gardens!
Does this ratio of toilets to people even meet acceptable health and safety standards?
Surely the SSC Nursery on The Boulevarde at Gymea deserves better.
Think about it!
Shirley Johnson, Gymea Bay
Bushcare Volunteer
The sign as you enter beautiful Oyster Bay states, "Welcome to Oyster Bay a little bit of country in the south of Sydney".
No doubt a sign that was funded and put in place by council.
The image the word country conjures up to me - is lots of trees and green space - yet the C ward councilors have voted to knock down 76 trees for no apparent gain and to lose some vital green space .
Wake up councilors the locals don't want to lose the trees.
Bring on the election and get some people in who really care and listen.
Name supplied Oyster Bay
Well done to Yvonne Vickers (Leader June 5) on her initiative in connecting women, who wish to travel but don't have a companion. Setting up this Facebook page (Find A Female Cruise or Travel Buddy) has proved a masterstroke, and it's admirable she is doing it without personal reward, apart from the satisfaction she gets in seeing good outcomes.
Tony Murray, Miranda
With the Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal continuing until June 30, I wanted to share a bit about why I'm so passionate in my work for the Salvos, and why I also put my money where my mouth is as a regular donor. I see first-hand the people whose lives are transformed by the work of the Salvos - these people are given a new beginning in life.
The money raised allows us to support people to make safe, healthy, new beginnings in life. New beginnings that not only change the course of their lives, but positively change the lives of their children, and their children's children.
Visit salvationarmy.org.au or call 13 SALVOS to donate.
Lauren Martin, Salvation Army Community Worker, Southern Sydney
