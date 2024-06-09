St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Saints Cup set down for July 9-11

By John Veage
June 10 2024 - 9:30am
The 2023 winners were : U10 Girls - Ramsgate United
Football St George is excited to confirm that the St George Cup will be happening again on the 9th, 10th and 11th of July.

