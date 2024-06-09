Saints Cup set down for July 9-11

Football St George is excited to confirm that the St George Cup will be happening again on the 9th, 10th and 11th of July.
The St George Cup is a football tournament for local grassroots teams and players. It provides an opportunity for those players to test themselves against their peers from across different regions, and experience the excitement of tournament football.
The event was launched in 2019 and was a huge success with over 50 teams competing in the 6-a-side (including goalkeeper) round robin tournament from St George, Illawarra, North Sydney, Manly and Western Sydney.
On Tuesday July 9 U9 and U10 age grades will play and on Wednesday July 10 the U11 and U12 age grades will take to the field.
On Thursday 11 July 2024 the older 13 and U14 age grades will compete at the Poulton Park, South Hurstville all-weather field.
Match are 15 min per half, 3-min half time and each team plays at least three group matches.
