Students explore bright futures

"Careers education is vital. Students from each year group participated in seminars focused on individual skills, strengths, and future preparation, all delivered by Turning Point Consulting," Ms Theodoris said. "These sessions were essential for initiating early discussions about career pathways, helping students explore various career options. Our goal is to connect the skills and attributes students are developing now with their future aspirations. While we may not see the future, our role is to equip students to shape theirs."

