Students explore bright futures

What does the future hold? This was one of the questions asked by students at the annual Future Links Careers Week and expo at Kingsgrove High School in June.
The school's careers adviser Artemis Theodoris has championed the long-standing initiative of the school for many years. Future Links was launched to help students explore pathway planning and strengthen community ties, all while providing networking opportunities.
"Careers education is vital. Students from each year group participated in seminars focused on individual skills, strengths, and future preparation, all delivered by Turning Point Consulting," Ms Theodoris said. "These sessions were essential for initiating early discussions about career pathways, helping students explore various career options. Our goal is to connect the skills and attributes students are developing now with their future aspirations. While we may not see the future, our role is to equip students to shape theirs."
Educational providers including companies that offer apprenticeship were on site, plus university representatives on hand to discuss post-school study options with students. Students from Kingsgrove North and Beverly Hills Girls high schools also attended.
The event's major sponsor is Georges River Council. It provided a community grant to help make the event possible.
