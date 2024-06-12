St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Schools

Students explore bright futures

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 13 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kingsgrove High School hosted its annual Future Links Careers Week in June, giving students the chance to explore their post-school study and job options. Picture supplied
Kingsgrove High School hosted its annual Future Links Careers Week in June, giving students the chance to explore their post-school study and job options. Picture supplied

What does the future hold? This was one of the questions asked by students at the annual Future Links Careers Week and expo at Kingsgrove High School in June.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.