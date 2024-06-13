Heritage house transforms into student study and sanctuary space

Students of Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Burraneer have welcomed the historic Coolangatta House as their new senior student hub.
Formerly a heritage listed cottage adjoining the school grounds, the house has been refurbished as a learning centre for the college's Year 11 and 12 students.
Coolangatta House was officially opened and blessed in June, with a ceremony led by Bishop Richard Umbers and Father James McCarthy, alongside Sydney Catholic Schools Executive Director Peter Turner.
The house has been designed specifically to assist with the learning and well-being of senior students, and will support the college's HSC Enrichment Program.
It will be a place where senior students can retreat to on campus to unwind and focus, and work closely with the college's expert HSC teachers.
The house features bespoke learning areas, including small group spaces and quiet study areas, giving seniors flexibility to learn the way that works best for them.
With kitchen facilities and a large outdoor space, it will also be a hub for social interaction where weekly well-being meetings will be held to offer students the chance to catch up, support one another and build their confidence.
Coolangatta House has already proved a hit among students, with Year 11 students enjoying their new sanctuary on campus.
The house has also welcomed students from De La Salle Catholic College Caringbah, with Year 11 students from the college joining OLMC at the house for regular study groups and peer support.
OLMC Principal Christine Harding says Coolangatta House will be an invaluable asset to the senior student experience at the college.
"This beautiful building complements our state of the art school facilities and is a vital part of our HSC enrichment program, empowering our graduates to live lives of success, significance and purpose," she said.
