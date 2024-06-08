Weekly Wrap: Cruising story hits right note

Hello readers,
Huey Lewis and Gwyneth Paltrow sang it together in one of 2006's most unlikely hits: "I love it when we're cruisin' together." Leader readers certainly loved reading about women who love cruises - but don't have a partner for friend to go cruising together with. We shared details about a successful local Facebook page that connects women who wish to travel but don't have a companion.
Making the most of their free time during lunch break, a group of dedicated students from Our Lady of Mercy College (OLMC) Cronulla have been busily knitting for their latest project. The Year 11 girls who are part of the school's Mercy Action Group have been spending their lunch times making beanies in support of the Vinnies Winter Appeal.
In property news, a luxury home in Carlton Street, Arncliffe has sold for $3.7 million, a record for the area. "It's an absolute smashing record for Arncliffe," said Rami Abdallah of Prestige Property Group Realty who handled the sale with colleagues Stef Bujak and Calvin Ho.
Finally, in tragic news, two young men with bright futures lost their lives in a rock fishing tragedy at Kurnell. Nischal Ghale was a clever young man, who came to Australia from Nepal five years ago to study IT and hopefully make this country his permanent home. He worked as a mobile phone and laptop technician at Topline Mobile and the associated TeleChoice booth on the ground level of Westfield Miranda.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
