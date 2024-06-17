Community anger: Audley Weir closed 22 days this year

The road across Audley Weir has been closed for a total of more than three weeks this year - and residents of Bundeena and Maianbar are fuming on social media and in emails to the Leader.
Closures mean a long drive around through Waterfall, but that has been problematic because of repairs to McKell Avenue following a landslip in 2023.
Resident Rebecca Lee said, "Today I left my house at 6am. I tried to check Live Traffic and the cameras were down, drove half hour to Audley and it's flooded. I then drove another 30 minutes back the other direction to Waterfall to be told it would open in ten minutes or to drive via Helensburgh (My destination was the CBD so I wouldn't have made it into the city in time for my meeting). I had to come home.
"My partner waited at Waterfall for over a half hour, but the workers said there was nothing they could do as they were waiting for instructions to open it.
"This really does need to be addressed and something done to rectify the issue. We shouldn't be trapped at home, every time there is rain."
A Transport for NSW spokesman said the weir crossing had been closed for a total of 22 days this year.
"If flooding of the weir occurs when work is being carried out on McKell Avenue, this activity is paused so that the road can be reopened to local traffic.
"The landslip repair work on McKell Avenue remains on-track for completion by mid-2024 , and the community will be advised when an exact finish date is confirmed.
"Transport for NSW has already made improvements to open/closure response times at Audley Weir and is working on further safety and operational improvements in the event of flooding."
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said she had discussed the issue with the office of Roads Minister John Graham, and would be meeting him to "discuss solutions, both short and long term". She had also met with the NPWS and business owners.
Ms Stuart said the former Liberal/National government ignored this area for over 10 years. "I am holding a mobile office in Bundeena on Sunday 30 June, outside the IGA. I am always happy to receive feedback from residents who have lived experience too."
President of the Bundeena Progress Association, Mark Da Silva said they had been lobbying the state government for many years for an all weather road access via Audley.
"In January 2023, the then MP for Heathcote, Lee Evans, advised local residents the state government had committed $2.3m towards a study of the problem.
"We have not heard anything further since then. There is not even any talk of finding a solution coming from the State government.
"The frequency and duration of road closure at Audley weir, due to flooding of the Hacking River, has risen significantly in recent years. A plethora of technology has been thrown at reporting on the road status including live web cams, boom gates, electronic notice boards but of course, none of these measures do anything to resolve flooding of the weir. They have often been out of order or slow to report the correct status of the road.
"Residents have complained about very long delays in clearing the road for reopening once the flood waters reside."
Da Silva said the issue was materially impacting the lives of local residents and businesses.
"The alternative, much longer route via Waterfall, along McKell Avenue, has been undergoing significant repair work for a very long time due to a landslide. It is usually closed during the week with one lane stop-go traffic control on weekends.
"Many transport providers refuse to use the alternative route via McKell Avenue, which technically leaves the Sydney Metropolitan Area. This has caused major problems for our local clubs and cafes which have struggled to get delivery of fresh food supplies.
"When both the ferry service and weir are closed due to the storms, such as the increasingly frequent east coast lows, high school students face a 70km round trip to Cronulla High school."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.