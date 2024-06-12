Boosting community life-saving skills

3Bridges Community has launched a new partnership with Australia Lifesaving Academy NSW (ALA NSW) to boost essential life-saving skills.
The collaborative initiative between 3Bridges, a provider of community services, and the academy, aims to enhance the safety and well-being of 3Bridges employees and volunteers by providing regular First Aid and CPR training sessions.
3Bridges will engage the academy to provide nationally recognised first aid training to the workforce. This training will equip employees and volunteers with essential lifesaving skills, empowering them to respond effectively in emergency situations both at the workplace and in the community.
Geneal Manager of Quality and Compliance at 3Bridges, Caroline Tumeth, said, "at 3Bridges, we are committed to offering our staff and volunteers the best possible learning experience, although we have the scope to offer first aid training, we have chosen to partner with the expert ensuring our workforce is armed with the lifesaving skills and feel prepared for the unexpected. As a volunteer member with the Surf Life Saving movement myself, I am confident that this partnership will significantly increase our emergency response capabilities."
3Bridges employees will have access to state-of-the-art training facilities and instruction from certified professionals, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle emergencies with confidence and competence.
