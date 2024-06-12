St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Community

Boosting community life-saving skills

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 13 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Academy Sales Officer, ALA NSW Neva Imbs, ALA NSW Commercial Training Manager Daniel Gay, 3Bridges General Manager - Quality and Compliance, Caroline Tumeth, and Acting General Manager Karle Codd. Picture supplied
Academy Sales Officer, ALA NSW Neva Imbs, ALA NSW Commercial Training Manager Daniel Gay, 3Bridges General Manager - Quality and Compliance, Caroline Tumeth, and Acting General Manager Karle Codd. Picture supplied

3Bridges Community has launched a new partnership with Australia Lifesaving Academy NSW (ALA NSW) to boost essential life-saving skills.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.