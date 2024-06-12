Boosting community life-saving skills

Geneal Manager of Quality and Compliance at 3Bridges, Caroline Tumeth, said, "at 3Bridges, we are committed to offering our staff and volunteers the best possible learning experience, although we have the scope to offer first aid training, we have chosen to partner with the expert ensuring our workforce is armed with the lifesaving skills and feel prepared for the unexpected. As a volunteer member with the Surf Life Saving movement myself, I am confident that this partnership will significantly increase our emergency response capabilities."