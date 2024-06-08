Fix Hurstville's trip hazards, business-owner says

Almost a year after highlighting the number of trip hazards in the Hurstville CBD, business-owner Allan Zreik is still waiting for Georges River Council to take action.
Mr Zreik, who was president of the St George Business Chamber for seven years, owns Zed and Zed Jewellers at Westfield Hurstville.
Everyday on his walk to work along Forest Road he sees a number of trip hazards which he said are dangerous for shoppers, particularly the elderly.
"Councillors should go for a walk and check out the state of the footpaths," he said. "It is so dangerous, it's unbelievable," Mr Zreik said.
"I'm a small business owner. When I go for a walk along Forest Road I see too many trip hazards. I'm trying to do the right thing by the area and the council. We have been talking about this for a year and nothing has been done," he said.
A council spokesperson said, "Georges River Council is focusing its current budget on the renewal and maintenance of the existing footpath network to ensure safer and more accessible pathways for the community.
"This initiative reflects the Council's commitment to maintaining the infrastructure that residents rely on daily.
"As part of this effort, the Council conducts regular surveys of the footpath network to gather detailed information on slab displacements, damages, cracks, and utility restorations.
"Georges River Council is calling on residents and business to assist in this process by reporting specific locations where footpath maintenance is needed. This information will help Council organise assessments and determine the volume of work required to address these issues effectively.
"Residents can report footpath issues by contacting the Council directly or through the Council's online reporting system."
But Mr Zreik said the problem has gone on for too long.
"Every councillor should go for a walk along Forest Road and see the problem for themselves," he said.
"This is about the council protecting itself as well as the ratepayers and residents."
For more information or to report a footpath issue, please visit Council's Website or submit a maintenance request using Council's online services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.