Celebrating Pride Month at Georges River

During Pride Month June 2024, a range of events and initiatives demonstrating support for LGBTQIA+ communities will be held in Georges River.
Events will include Rainbow Storytimes and Pride Book Club at Georges River Libraries, as well as Draw your Inner Drag Queen, Rainbow Baby Explorers, and a colouring station at Hurstville Museum & Gallery.
Community members can learn more about how to be a strong ally at the Unravelling the Acronym: LGBTIQ+ with broadcaster for the award-winning Chicks Talking Footy show, Fiona Newton, including one session with a Mandarin Interpreter.
Pride support will also be on show at sporting grounds across Georges River. Statistics show that 80 per cent of Australians have witnessed or experienced homophobia while participating in or watching sport. As players and as fans, LGBTQIA+ people are being driven away from sport or forced to remain closeted. Sport is at the heart of Australian culture, but participation levels within the LGBTQIA+ community are extremely low.
Throughout Pride Month, five rainbow benches will be unveiled at sporting grounds in Georges River so that everyone can feel safe and welcome when playing or supporting sport in Georges River. Show your support for Pride in Sport by sharing a bench and a conversation with family, friends or colleagues about the role we all play in making participation in sport safe and welcoming for LGBTQIA+ fans, players and officials.
Sportsfans can also celebrate Pride by attending the first local Pride Cup at Olds Park. Georges River Council is proudly partnering with Pride Cup and St George AFL to bring this very special first to the Georges River community.
To see what else is on and register for events across the community, visit Council's What's On page for more details.
If you would like to learn more about hosting a Pride Cup for your sporting club in partnership with Georges River Council, contact Council's Community Capacity Building team.
