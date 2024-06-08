St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Celebrating Pride Month at Georges River

June 8 2024 - 10:44am
In line with Pride month, indulge your creativity and join The Fabulous Wonder Mama in a fun Draw your inner Drag Queen workshop.
During Pride Month June 2024, a range of events and initiatives demonstrating support for LGBTQIA+ communities will be held in Georges River.

