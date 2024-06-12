Sutherland designer wows at Fiji Fashion Week

Sutherland fashion designer Angela Lowe impressed on the international catwalk this year, showcasing her latest designs at Fiji Fashion Week 2024.
The young designer's resort wear collection was an event highlight, as she was the only global guest designer who was invited to the event.
Ms Lowe runs her label, EWOL, from her house. She has previously done a collaboration with QVB Sydney on large-scale chandellums and celebrities including Australian singer-songwriter Dami Im have worn her designs.
She describes her designs as blurring the boundaries of streetwear and high fashion, to create wearable art worn by risk-takers, those who relish stares and double takes. Drawing inspiration from the juxtaposition of conflicting ideas - conviction and humour, masculinity and femininity, EWOL is is for individuals who identify with the brand's movement against the norm, for those who embrace rebellion and eccentricity every day.
Each piece is designed, created and constructed by the designer. "My designs are basically couture in most cases and take so much time and care," the designer said.
The designer, a mother of two, also teaches at the Fashion Design Studio at TAFE NSW - Ultimo campus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.