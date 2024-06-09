Call-out for Hurstville Oval memorabilia

Georges River Council is calling on the community to help us tell the story of Hurstville Oval.
The council seeking sporting memorabilia or photographs from community members that relate to the long sporting history of Hurstville Oval, for a display to be showcased at the new Blackshaw Gould Community Pavilion at Hurstville.
Georges River Council Mayor, Sam Elmir, said, "The display cabinet provides a space where we can celebrate the diverse range of sports, athletic achievements and personalities that have been connected with Hurstville Oval over time."
If anyone has sporting memorabilia or photographs that you would consider donating to Hurstville Museum & Gallery, contact the council on museumgallery@georgesriver.nsw.gov.au by June 30 to express your interest.
To learn more about the recently opened Blackshaw Gould Community Pavilion visit Council's website.
