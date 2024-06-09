Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Engadine

The community is advised of changed traffic conditions from next week for work on Princes Highway at Engadine.
The work includes asphalting in both directions between Porter Road at Engadine and Old Bush Road at Yarrawarrah.
The work will be carried out over three 8pm to 5am shifts between Wednesday 12 June and Friday 19 July, weather permitting, with no work taking place on Saturdays or public holidays.
Temporary lane closures, traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.