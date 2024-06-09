St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Engadine

June 9 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Engadine
Changed traffic conditions on Princes Highway, Engadine

The community is advised of changed traffic conditions from next week for work on Princes Highway at Engadine.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.