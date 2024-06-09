Rockdale on top of NPL ladder

It's hard to always keep your fans happy but when the Wanderers were up 2-0 at Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon Rockdale supporters started to turn on their team who were being run around the park by a group of teenagers until Lochlan Constable clinched a goal back just before the halftime break.
It was an impressive beginning for the Wanderers, who had five starting debutants in the side, and they threatened with multiple crosses into the box - Rockdale matched their opponent's high intensity, but struggled to assert their authority on the match.
Rockdale started the second half with a strong sense of motivation and intent but the Wanderers remained strong, limiting any chances.
A Urosevski shot forced a stunning save from the Wanderers' goalie which was a sign of things to come for the home side, as Rockdale finally found their equaliser through Hunter Elliott.
In the 81st minute, the home side scored again to complete an extraordinary comeback when Blake Ricciuto made no mistake with a close-range header, sending the home fans into raptures.
It was a nail-biting final 10 minutes, as Rockdale fought hard to hold onto their spot at the top of the ladder.
Rockdale coach Paul Dee was happy with the home sides performance but said they had to improve.
"It was important, considering the week that's played out that was an important three points," he said.
"It probably wasn't our best performance, but we found a way to get three points against a terrific, young, talented side that were really energetic today.
"We're pleased with the outcome, but we still have to knuckle down and keep working."
Rockdale Ilinden has also booked their ticket to this year's prestigious Australia Cup Round of 32 representing Football NSW following their round 7 Preliminary Round victory.
Rockdale Ilinden ended Eastern Suburbs FA side Phoenix FC's fairytale run trouncing them 9-1 at the Ilinden Sports Centre.
Isaac Danzo kicked off the proceedings with Alec Urosevski grabbing a hat-trick while Lachie Constable, So Kataoka, Bai Antoniou, Brendan Cholakian and Hunter Elliott all got in on the scoresheet.
The date of the Round of 32 draw is set to be in late June.
