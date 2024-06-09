St George Premier League teams' defeat

Sydney FC recorded a 2-1 win against St George FC at Ilinden Sports Centre on Friday night to ease its relegation worries.
The Sky Blues picked up their first win since round 5 with a gutsy effort. Promising young gun Mathias Macallister equalised in the eighth minute after the Saints took the lead via Troy Danaskos before Macallister sealed all three points with his strike from a corner in the 73rd minute to make it 2-1.
St George FC coach, Jane Talcevski was short and sweet in his assessment of the game afterwards.
"Congrats to Sydney FC, they fought hard in the game and they capitalized on our mistakes to take the points."
Wollongong Wolves recorded a 2-0 victory against St George City at Penshurst Park thanks to a goal in each half in what was a highly tactical and tight encounter.
The first was to Jake Trew in the first half, while the second came right at the death through Yagoub Mustafa who worked tirelessly.
Coach Mirko Jurilj wondered how the game got away from his side.
"We knew what they would come with and their two players up front caused us mayhem," he said.
"They pretty much had two shots on goal and scored two goals and I am not sure how many we had.
"We needed to take the opportunity given today's earlier results but that was a smash and grab raid, they executed a simple game plan and took the points, we'll have to regroup and face APIA on Wednesday night."
Sutherland had a good 2-0 victory over Blacktown City.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.