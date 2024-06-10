Red hot Dragons historic victory

A club-record 32 points courtesy of Zac Lomax spurred the Dragons to a brilliant 56-14 win over the Wests Tigers on Friday night.
St George Illawarra ran in 42 points unanswered points after the half time break to turn a 14-12 deficit into a 56-14 victory.
Just 48 hours off his Origin debut, Lomax scored a hat-trick off a Ben Hunt kick before slotting his 10th goal of the night.
His 32 points smashed the St George Illawarra record for most points in a game as Shane Flanagan's men came away with a handy pair of competition points.
The feat bettered the previous record of 22 points in a match scored by Amos Roberts ( 2000), Jamie Soward (2007), Gareth Widdop (2015, 2017, 2018) and Lomax himself in 2021.
All three of St George Illawarra's Origin stars backed up just two days after Wednesday's series opener and they were in the thick of the action on Friday night.
Halfback Ben Hunt scored a try, had a line break and four try assists, while Jaydn Su'A was solid in a 40-minute stint and got through the match unscathed.
Saints coach Shane Flanagan said they could still have fixed a few things up in their first half effort.
"We're keeping in touch with the eight, we fixed up our for and against a little bit, and we won at home against a side that's starting to get a little bit desperate."
Off-contract Jack de Belin has been rumoured to be linked to the Rabbits in 2025.
The 33-year-old's future with St George remains unknown as he plays out the final season of his contract.
It's reported St George has offered de Belin a one-year extension, allowing him to finish his rugby league career with the team that he started in.
De Belin has also been tenuously linked to make the switch to the Super League with Leigh Leopards next season.
Tyrell Sloan inked a new two-year deal with the Dragons, before celebrating his extension through to 2026 with Friday night's 56-14 Tigers flogging .
The Red V now have their sights set on three in a row when they face Manly away this Sunday.
