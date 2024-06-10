Sharks surprise

Sharks inspirational winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was given the perfect 100 game celebration after leading his team out onto the field, when a massive 20 minute stint from interchange prop Royce Hunt inspired the Sharks to a stunning 22-12 triumph against the Broncos.
The win ended a two-match losing streak for the Sharks and returned them to the top of the ladder.
The win was even more impressive given that Cronulla were without NSW halfback Nicho Hynes, who rested his nagging calf injury.
Sharks captain Cameron McInnes ran 160m with the ball and made 34 tackles in an ironman performance after backing up from Origin.
The Sharks strength is their bench with middle forwards who keep coming - Hunt came on just before halftime with his side trailing 12-4 and was enormous with his energy and brute strength, while centre Jesse Ramien put in a stellar display to stake his claim to replace the suspended Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in the NSW State of Origin side.
Cronulla halfback Braydon Trindall bounced back from tough times off the field to lead the comeback win over Brisbane in one of his finest hours.
In the absence of rested star half Nicho Hynes, the Sharks No.7 scored a try and set up two others at Suncorp Stadium.
The Broncos were left scoreless in the second half.
Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said he thought it was a great game, lots of periods of end to end footy.
"They were coming after us and we were going after them, so they are the sort of battles you want to get into and come out on the right side of," he said
"The second half was strong. Royce sparked an energy shift for sure, but I thought everyone out there got their job done."
Broncos coach Kevin Walters said their second half was poor, and their worst half of football this season.
The Sharks now host the Dolphins on Thursday night before a Round 16 bye followed by matches against the Bulldogs (away), Titans (home) and Wests Tigers (home), and another bye in Round 20.
NSW half Nicho Hynes is expected to play against the Dolphins after being rested from the trip to Brisbane due to Origin and his calf injury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.