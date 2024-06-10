St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Sharks surprise

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 1:22pm
Mulitalo's 100-game milestone clearly meant a great deal to the try-scorer, who said he loves the club and everyone that's been apart of his journey so far. Picture NRL Images
Sharks inspirational winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was given the perfect 100 game celebration after leading his team out onto the field, when a massive 20 minute stint from interchange prop Royce Hunt inspired the Sharks to a stunning 22-12 triumph against the Broncos.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

