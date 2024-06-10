St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
King's Birthday Honours: Glenn McGrath, Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

Updated June 10 2024 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Glenn McGrath (AO) honoured distinguished service to community health through breast cancer support, and to cricket as an international coach. Picture: John Veage
Former Sutherland Shire resident Glenn McGrath has been made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours for distinguished service to community health through breast cancer support, and to cricket as an international coach.

