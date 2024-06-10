King's Birthday Honours: Glenn McGrath, Officer of the Order of Australia (AO)

Former Sutherland Shire resident Glenn McGrath has been made an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO) in the King's Birthday Honours for distinguished service to community health through breast cancer support, and to cricket as an international coach.
Mr McGrath is one of Australia's most loved cricketing legends and the most prolific fast bowler in test cricket history,
His wife, Jane, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1997, cancer of the hip six years later and had a brain tumour removed in early 2006.
Together they established the McGrath Foundation, with an aim to provide funding for breast care nurses on a national basis and provide greater public awareness of breast cancer, particularly amongst younger women.
Jane McGrath passed away in 2008 and Mr McGrath launched Pink Test sports fundraising partnership with Cricket Australia in 2009.
Mr McGrath was named a Member of the Order of Australia in 2008 for "service to cricket as a player", and along with his wife for "service to the community through the establishment of the McGrath Foundation."
He has been president of the McGrath Foundation since 2013.
Awards and Recognition include:
Cricket Hall of Fame, International Cricket Council, 2013.
Australian Hall of Fame, Cricket Australia, 2013.
Sport Australia Hall of Fame, 2011.
New South Wales Australian of the Year, 2009.
He was Australian Year of The Farmer Ambassador, 2012 and former Australian Tourism Brand Ambassador, c2014.
