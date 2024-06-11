Bayside Early Education program recognised in Exellence Awards

Bayside Council's Early Education Gaarma Language and Culture Program received a Highly Commended Award at the 2024 NSW Local Government Excellence Awards presented on June 6.
The Early Education Gaarma Language and Culture Program introduced Aboriginal language, culture and history into education programs at Bayside Council's Child Care Centres.
In early 2023, Children from Council's three Early Education and Care Centres visited the Gujaga Foundation in La Perouse to learn language through song and play-based experiences and walk on Country through the Guriwal Bush Tucker trail.
The success of this excursion inspired the Council to engage Gujaga to deliver its Dharawal Language program to preschool-aged children every week.
The program, with the help of the local First Nations community, has improved cultural awareness and understanding and built a strong sense of belonging amongst the children and their families.
In turn, First Nations communities have learned how to engage with our early learning services and have been supported to share their knowledge and culture with pride.
Bayside Mayor Bill Saravinovski congratulated all those involved in the Early Education Gaarma Language and Culture Program.
"This is a wonderful program that complements our efforts to achieve real reconciliation and celebrate our shared history," he said.
