King's Birthday Honours: Labor stalwart Neville Kelly receives OAM for service to community

Bexley's Neville John Kelly has been awarded an Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the King's Birthday Honours for service to the community, through his association with the Labor Party.
A Labor member since 1960, he was President of the Ballina branch from 2012 to 2015, Secretary and President Lismore Branch 1975-1979 and President, Forster-Tuncurry Branch, 1961. Mr Kelly was made a Labor Life Member in 2016.
He was a board member Lismore Base Hospital from 1979 to 1989 and Chairman from 1981 to 1986.
He was a Councillor, Moree Council in the 1960s, board member of the Moree District Hospital, member of the Moree Aboriginal Advancement Association and member of the Moree Tenancy Advisory Committee.
Mr Kelly was President, St Vincent de Paul Society in Lismore and and active member in Ballina.
