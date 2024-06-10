Two women dead after being pulled from water at Kurnell

Two women have died after they were swept off rocks in the Sutherland Shire today.
About 4.30pm today (Monday, June 10), emergency serviced were called to the water near Yena Road, Kurnell, following reports three women had been swept from rocks into the ocean.
One woman was able to exit the water and climb onto rocks before she was assisted by members of the public.
Two women were located with assistance from PolAir and pulled from the water unconscious by officers attached to Marine Area Command.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and a Toll Helicopter doctor treated the two women at the scene, but they were unable to be revived.
They are yet to be formally identified.
Police have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident; however, no suspicious circumstances have been identified at this time.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
