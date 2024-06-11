14 community organisations in Cronulla electorate share $300,000 for projects

Fourteen community organisations in the Cronulla electorate will share $300,000 in state government grants.
The Community Partnership Program provides grants to every electorate in the state for a wide range of projects being undertaken by sporting and community clubs, school P&Cs and preschools.
The projects funded in Cronulla electorate from the latest round of applications are:
Mr Speakman said, "Each year I'm impressed by the effort of the hard working, community-minded volunteers who prepare the applications for grants to improve facilities and equipment for their grassroots organisations.
"Over the years of the Community Building Partnership program I've seen clever ideas of local volunteers turn into projects that have delivered important benefits to locals."
