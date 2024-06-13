Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Hospital performance getting worse

March quarter elective surgeries performed are down 6.6% from the same quarter last year and are down 13.9% on the December 2023 quarter.

The proportion of patients spending less than four hours in emergency departments (EDs) is the lowest since recording in 2010.

While ED presentations are up 5.2% in NSW Labor's first 12 months, those leaving EDs without completing treatment are up by far more - 16.9%.