St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Hospital performance getting worse

By Cronulla Mp, Mark Speakman
June 13 2024 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland Hospital, viewed from Kareena Road, showing the operating theatre complex, which opened in early 2023. Picture by Chris Lane
Sutherland Hospital, viewed from Kareena Road, showing the operating theatre complex, which opened in early 2023. Picture by Chris Lane

Public hospital performance is getting worse under the Minns Labor Government. Don't just take my word for it - ask the Australian Medical Association.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.