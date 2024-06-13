Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Hospital performance getting worse

Public hospital performance is getting worse under the Minns Labor Government. Don't just take my word for it - ask the Australian Medical Association.
"This is a catastrophe waiting to happen," the NSW Branch said recently.
"The NSW health system is straining under the weight of increased demand and complexity at a time when budgets are being slashed. The 2023 NSW Budget allocated only a .87% increase to the state's health system, which after health inflation is an effective cut", says the AMA.
"The Minns government announced a surgical taskforce to reduce elective surgery wait times, but the funding had already been put in place by the Perrottet government. Now the Perrottet government's funding program has ended elective surgery numbers have fallen dramatically.
"These figures reflect a system which is experiencing continued downward decline under the Minns Government."
Some examples are:
