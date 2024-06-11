Mirvac has launched a collaboration with RCYCL, an organisation aiming to revolutionising the fashion industry through their clothing recycling initiative.
A collection box will be at South Village, making it easy for shoppers to drop off unwearable clothing and embrace sustainable shopping habits.
For participating customers, they will be rewarded for giving back, with the opportunity to win big.
When customers recycle five or more items of clothing on a Monday or Tuesday between 11am-2pm, they will receive $10 digital gift card to be spent back in centre.
The campaign is on until the end of June.
