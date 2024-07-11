Cronulla High - the school that roared back to life

Thirty-five years ago, Cronulla High School was on its knees, with talk of it being closed due to dwindling pupil numbers.
Fast forward, and the school is experiencing a huge growth spurt, with a major building program, including 10 new permanent classrooms, well advanced.
Student numbers have grown from 750 in 2014 to 1242 this year due to the increase in young families in the area, particularly in the Greenhills Beach housing developments.
With further housing expansion along the peninsula likely - 4300 homes are proposed in the Holt development around Boat Harbour - the school may have to cater for an even bigger population.
In November 1989, the Leader reported Cronulla High, which had produced many outstanding students but was perhaps best known from featuring in the book and movie Puberty Blues, had been nominated for possible closure because of low pupil numbers.
Then Education Minister in the Liberal government Terry Metherell was forced to deny the threat, saying a departmental document identifying schools, including Cronulla High, for possible closure was "a working paper" and had "no status".
At that time, pupil numbers at Cronulla High had fallen to 512.
Figures provided to the Leader by the Education Department show a gradual increase over the last decade, from 750 in 2014 to 1242 this year.
"The department's short-term projections indicate that school enrolments will remain relatively stable over the next few years," a spokeswoman said.
"Cronulla High School is being upgraded to provide additional permanent classrooms and core facilities, to help meet enrolment growth in the area.
"The upgrade will deliver 10 new permanent classrooms, a new canteen, new administration areas and upgraded student and staff amenities.
"The hall extension is completed and operational, the new entry to the library is complete and new covered walkways to the library and hall are complete and in use.
"Groundwork for Building L is continuing with the installation of the ground floor slab in March 2024 and the first-floor slab in May 2024.
"The expansion of the car park is progressing."
