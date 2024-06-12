St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Final stage of Woolooware Shores seniors village reaches construction milestone

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
June 12 2024 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The eighth and final stage of Woolooware Shores, as seen from the shared path on the edge of Woolooware Bay. Picture by Chris Lane
The eighth and final stage of Woolooware Shores, as seen from the shared path on the edge of Woolooware Bay. Picture by Chris Lane

Anglicare's Woolooware Shores seniors living village at Taren Point is close to reaching full fruition, with the topping out of the eighth and final stage.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.