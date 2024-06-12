Final stage of Woolooware Shores seniors village reaches construction milestone

Anglicare's Woolooware Shores seniors living village at Taren Point is close to reaching full fruition, with the topping out of the eighth and final stage.
When construction is completed about mid-2025, the village will have a total of 411 apartments.
Initially, Woolooware Shores consisted of 228 units in eight four-storey residential buildings, an aged care facility and a range of facilities, including an indoor, heated swimming pool.
Anglicare subsequently purchased the adjoining site and received approval to construct more apartments and a dementia unit.
Stage eight comprises two buildings containing 78 one-three bedroom apartments and two community spaces.
An Anglicare spokeswoman said 83 per cent of stage seven residences had been sold, and sales of stage eight apartments would start early next year.
Chief executive of Anglicare's seniors living, Cassandra Mathews, said, "It's wonderful to reach such a significant milestone in the final stage of construction at Woolooware Shores.
"These are large multi-year projects, and we're now on the home stretch to deliver the full suite of residences and community spaces for those who live in and visit this wonderful village, located in such a beautiful part of Sydney.
"Woolooware Shores is already home to nearly 450 residents, and together they've created an incredibly friendly and active community. We look forward to welcoming our newest residents when the final stage is completed next year."
