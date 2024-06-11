Audley's autumn mist takes out top prize in Hughes photographic competition

An image of autumn mist at Audley took out the top prize in a community photography exhibition organised by Federal Member for Hughes, Jenny Ware.
The competition, hosted through Ms. Ware's website, encouraged professional and amateur photographers who live in the Hughes area to submit their photos of local nature, scenic locations, architecture, or wildlife within the Hughes community.
There were more than 150 entries in the competition, which far exceeded expectations for a first-year community competition. The photos were displayed at the Gallery Showing in the Bransgrove Building at the St George and Sutherland Shire Community College on Thursday, May 23.
During the gallery showing, Ms Ware announced the winner of the competition along with three highly commended award winners.
The judges were Sophie Brown, a local photographer, teacher, and photography business owner and Marina Collins, a teacher of Creative and Performing Arts at Menai High School.
The highly commended winners each received a Federal Parliamentarian Certificate of Recognition and a trophy. The winner also received a certificate and trophy, along with a canvas print of their winning artwork.
The winner was:
The highly commended winners were:
"I am always inspired by the incredible talent in our community," said Ms Ware.
"This competition not only allows us to appreciate the beauty around us but also brings our community closer together as we share and celebrate these visual stories. A picture tells a thousand words, and my vision for this competition was for residents to showcase our local area through their lens.
"The submissions received truly captured the essence of Hughes, from the natural beauty of the Royal National Park to the Georges River, and our diverse wildlife."
Photos from the event can be viewed on Ms Ware's website: https://www.jennyware.com.au/latest-news/hughesphotocomp2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.