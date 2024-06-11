Georges River Residents and Ratepayers team to stand for re-election

Georges River Councillors Christina Jamieson, Peter Mahoney, Natalie Mort, and Deputy Mayor Elise Borg of the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers (GRRRP) have officially declared their candidacy for re-election in the upcoming Local Government Elections on September 14.
First elected in December 2021, the representatives ran on a platform of changing the council, and say they have made significant strides in delivering on their promises.
"With new administrative management and a leadership team that works collaboratively and constructively, we've achieved meaningful outcomes for our community," she said.
"As committed local representatives, our GRRRP team has consistently demonstrated our ability to collaborate effectively with residents, fellow councillors, council administration, and state and federal governments to drive positive change.
"Our primary goal in seeking re-election is to continue delivering positive outcomes for the Georges River community," Deputy Mayor Borg said.
"We are dedicated to putting the community first. As a local-level registered political party, our independence allows us to focus solely on the needs and interests of Georges River residents, a responsibility we uphold with pride.
"The GRRRP team is a unified group of individuals with shared values, working together to maximise their influence within the council and achieve the best results possible for the community."
They claimed notable achievements under their tenure as:
Committing to rebuild Carss Park Pool at its current site.
Improving environmental protections for our foreshore areas with new planning controls.
Reshaping the Mortdale Master Plan.
Stopping the security fence around Beverley Park Golf Course.
Joining the team again is Bob Jones, who narrowly missed out in 2021 but is re-contesting the Hurstville Ward. More information: www.teamgrrrp.com.au
