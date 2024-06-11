Character-filled entertainer in Hurstville

House of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 1
Featuring charming period detailing together with modern inclusions, this Federation semi in Hurstville offers an oasis for those who love to entertain.
The living, kitchen and dining zones form the heart of the home and flow through bi-fold doors to a tranquil, sun-drenched courtyard.
The north-facing native garden privately frames the home and includes an ultra-private circular fire pit area adding another appealing entertaining space.
Fraser Glen, listing agent and principal of Ray White Georges River said the property is a piece of the Inner West in the heart of Hurstville.
"Buyers will love the blend of character with modern conveniences and the beautiful skylights upon entry," Fraser said.
"This home would suit first home buyers, downsizers, or young families upsizing from apartments."
The property features a traditional double brick facade, while period details like decorative ceilings and a cozy fireplace add character.
Recently refurbished and painted throughout, the home includes two oversized bedrooms, sleek eat-in kitchen and bathroom with large shower and brushed nickel fixtures.
"Located in a tightly held pocket of Hurstville, this home is just a short walk to the station and Westfield, providing the utmost convenience," Fraser said.
