School gets into the Olympics sporting spirit

With the Olympics beginning on July 26 in Paris, these students who are a little closer to home are setting their marks to celebrate the opening of the games.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School at Miranda hosted an Olympics event on a much smaller scale, but the spirit was just a energetic.
Organising an 'opening ceremony' with colourful displays of sports, the school held a day of Olympic-themed activities.
There was a lap around the playground, as students represented a variety of countries and national teams. Holding their Olympic 'torch', they were also given medals for their efforts in a variety of outdoor games.
Family and staff cheered on each grade, as they competed in the friendly event.
Games host nation Paris, which is the second city to host an Olympics, will feature 19 days of competition, until August 11. The world's largest sporting event unites more than 10,500 athletes across 32 sports.
