Scenic waterside living with exceptional bay views

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
With a spectacular vantage point over the water you will enjoy watching the boats sail by and picturesque sunsets from this property in Caringbah South.
Set in a prime and highly sought waterside enclave, the tri-level home is privately positioned for a relaxed and peaceful lifestyle.
Listing agent Brett Ramsey from Brookes Partners said it features serene views over Great Turriell Bay and Port Hacking.
"The clever design maximises amazing views from all parts of the home and provides multiple living options and space for the family," Brett said.
"The location offers easy access to waterways and beaches, great public transport and is only 40 minutes from the city. There are lots of options for eating out, fantastic schools and sports facilities, lots of green space, as well as being a family orientated and friendly environment."
Inside the home you will discover formal and informal living spaces, a gourmet stone kitchen, generous sized bedrooms, main with en suite, and a large outdoor covered terrace.
You will appreciate the easy low maintenance, level grassed yard and garaging plus an additional car space.
"This home would suit a variety of situations such as downsizers and small families looking for low maintenance living and amazing views," Brett said.
