Labor chooses new blood in team for Sutherland Shire Council election

Labor has chosen three new candidates in key positions for the Sutherland Shire Council election in September.
They include Dr Mick Maroney, who stood for the seat of Holsworthy at the 2023 state election and Peter Tsambalas, who was preselected by branch members to run in the seat of Hughes at the 2022 federal election, but withdrew when he ran out of time to resolve a dual citizenship issue.
Dr Maroney will run in E Ward and Mr Tsambalas in D Ward, replacing Labor councillors Peter Scaysbrook and Greg McLean, who will retire at the election.
The third new face is Jeremy Gadsden, a senior solicitor, who will attempt to win back a Labor position in A Ward, where two Liberals and an independent were elected at the last election.
Councillors Jack Boyd (B Ward), Jen Armstrong (C Ward) and Diedree Steinwall (D Ward) are seeking re-election.
Labor is the first party to name its team, registering groups with the NSW Electoral Commission in each of the five wards. Three councillors will be elected in each ward.
"Our team comes from a broad range of backgrounds and experience, with electricians, local business owners, lawyers, teachers, not-for-profit sector workers, students, and retirees - it is a snapshot of the community we seek to represent," Cr Boyd said.
Cr Boyd said, while each ward would release their policies and priorities in the wards they were contesting, Labor had identified the top priorities it would seek to address across the shire as:
Cr Boyd welcomed the inclusion of the new faces in winnable positions.
Mick Maroney gained a 5.7 per cent swing to Labor in Heathcote in the 2023 state election, and took the result to the wire. A former NSW Police Officer, professional athlete and Aviation Fire Rescue Service Firefighter, he holds a doctorate in education and is currently a senior teacher at Aquinas Catholic College, Menai.
Peter Tsambalas is a long-time Loftus resident. A former local high school teacher and small business owner, he now works with students to provide financial literacy education and foster pathways development from education to industry.
Jeremy Gadsden, a South Cronulla resident, is a senior solicitor practicing commercial law. "Jeremy knows and understands the challenges facing small business today," Cr Boyd said. "He is also committed to being an advocate for community groups, and to ease pressure by cutting unnecessary red tape."
Council candidates cannot fund raise or campaign for election until registered with the NSW Electoral Commission.
Registered candidates can be found here: https://registers.elections.nsw.gov.au/s/registers-of-groups-of-candidates
