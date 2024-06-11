St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor chooses new blood in team for Sutherland Shire Council election

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 12 2024 - 7:17am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Labor team with key candidates at front. Front row: Jack Boyd (left), Mick Maroney, Jen Armstrong, Diedree Steinwall, Jeremy Gadsden, Peter Tsambalas. Middle row: Jeremy Ison, Rosemary Maker, Norbert Schaeper, Hayden Sloggett, Amadene Edwards; Back row: Sienna Forrest, Graeme Paterson, Jen McDonald, Nathan McMillan. Picture supplied
The Labor team with key candidates at front. Front row: Jack Boyd (left), Mick Maroney, Jen Armstrong, Diedree Steinwall, Jeremy Gadsden, Peter Tsambalas. Middle row: Jeremy Ison, Rosemary Maker, Norbert Schaeper, Hayden Sloggett, Amadene Edwards; Back row: Sienna Forrest, Graeme Paterson, Jen McDonald, Nathan McMillan. Picture supplied

Labor has chosen three new candidates in key positions for the Sutherland Shire Council election in September.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.