Community groups share in $290,000

Community groups in the Oatley electorate will share in $290,000 under the 2024 NSW Government Community Building Partnership grants program.
The local list of successful applicants includes:
. Penshurst West Public School: upgrades to the school playground, $56,100
. Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS): upgrades to the CASS Peakhurst Centre to operate a Healthy Ageing and Wellbeing Hub, $20,000
. Georges River Council: installation of new fencing, gates, seating and dog equipment at Merv Lynch Reserve in Beverly Hills, $13,100
. Resourceful Australian Indian Network (RAIN): community centre landscaping, $20,000
. Life Education: Installation of new air conditioning, signage, stairs and carpet in the Healthy Harold Mobile Learning Centre, $11,511
. Autism Spectrum Australia (Aspect Peakhurst): upgrades to the playground at
Aspect South East Sydney School in Peakhurst, $36,168
. Goodstart Early Learning Narwee: replacement of all outdoor shade sails, $5000
. Football Canterbury: purchase of a fully monitored and publicly accessible defibrillator, $5,990
. St George Singers Group: purchase of new wireless audio and visual system at Peakhurst South, $9,241
. Connells Point Sailing Club: new safety boat resources, $14,000
. IRT Peakhurst: installation of new automatic doors at the community facilities, $28,000
. Christ Church Mortdale: purchase and installation of camera, audiovisual equipment and video equipment, $16,500
. Riverwood Public School: new shade sail, $18,762
. 3 Bridges Oatley Senior Citizens Centre: installation of new air conditioning and
electrical upgrades, $14,000
. Greek Orthodox Parish Kogarah: replacement of damaged doors and installation
of a new disabled ramp and irrigation and landscaping works, $22,000
Oatley MP Mark Coure congratulated all the successful recipients and said he was looking forward to seeing many of these upgrades take shape over the coming months and years.
"Our local area is full of dedicated, compassionate and deserving organisations who are in desperate need of funding for upgrades and projects that will benefit the community," Mr Coure said.
"From schools to local parks, playgrounds and community centres, this funding is a big win for our local area and will go a long way to ensuring that these organisations can continue to provide their vital community services," he said.
For more information, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
