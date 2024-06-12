New project by Menai Men's Shed benefits the local community

A community book exchange has been established in Menai Marketplace thanks to a project carried out by Menai Men's Shed.
The Men's Shed built a mobile library - a set of shelves, which can be moved at will.
Books and magazines are donated to the library and taken freely on loan by shoppers and others from the community.
Gerry Flannery, from Menai Men's Shed, said the book exchange developed from an idea shared by Michelle from the Salvos at Bangor, Jasmin Coombs, the shopping centre manager and himself.
"The project was managed and built by the shed's master craftsman, Ken, helped by Frank, designed by Kevin and the painting and staining was done by Daryl," he said.
Menai Men's Shed, one of the largest in the state, operates from The Shed, which is located in The Ridge sporting complex, at 30 Recreation Drive.
The group was launched in 2010 at Alfords Point Community Centre at the instigation of Menai Community Services.
Membership gradually grew and, using mainly hand and power tools donated by members, shuffle boards and other simple devices were made for local residential aged care centres.
In 2015 Sutherland Shire Council offered Menai Men's Shed use of the current building on a long-term lease.
Services include projects from the local communities, the mentoring of some school projects and the manufacture of various items of furniture, toys, and animal shelters.
The Shed, which operates five days a week, has an extensive range of wood working machines, including table saws, band saws, routers, planers and lathes, and a fully equipped metal workshop with mills, lathes, welders and a variety of metal cutting devices.
