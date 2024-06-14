St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Salvos plan 16-storey building at Miranda with new welfare facilities and apartments

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated June 14 2024 - 11:52am, first published 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the proposed Salvation Army development. Picture supplied
Artist's impression of the proposed Salvation Army development. Picture supplied

The Salvation Army is seeking to build a 16-storey development on its Miranda site, which would include a state-of-the-art centre providing welfare services on ground level and about 116 apartments above.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.