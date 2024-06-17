Mark had 'a heart of gold': Tributes follow fatal Kareela crash

Mark "Goldy" Goldsmith struggled with a heart condition and related health issues, but tried his absolute hardest to stay in as good shape as possible to see his three children grow to be adults.
Sadly, he was not able to fully realise that goal. Mr Goldsmith, 41, died when his Mitsubishi SUV crashed into a fence and tree on Bates Drive, Kareela about 10.30pm on Sunday June 2 while he was driving himself to hospital because he feared an ambulance would not arrive in time.
Mr Goldsmith's wife Blair Stevenson was following in an Uber from their Jannali home when she came upon the crash.
The heart-broken family believe Mr Goldsmith suffered a medical episode and was unconscious at the time of the accident. Police found no skid marks or other evidence of another vehicle being involved.
Ms Stevenson thanked ambulance paramedics, police and "firies" for doing everything they could to save her husband's life.
"Also the three ladies from Sharks at Kareela, who rushed to his aid and called for help, and then the young lady who supported and comforted me until my Dad arrived," she wrote on social media.
Ms Stevenson also thanked the community for its support, including donations to a GoFundMe appeal.
Ms Stevenson said her husband "had a heart of gold and would help anyone however he could, even if it was just a listening ear, he made friends wherever he went".
"I was very lucky to have him for 21 years. I wish it was longer but we are getting stronger each day as he would want, but know we still have lots of tough times ahead. The kids and I thank you all so much for making this hard time that bit easier."
Ms Stevenson's sister Dahna Veness said the couple had been together since they were in their late teens, and had three beautiful children, Layla, 16, Lily, 13, and Ryda,11.
"Mark adored Blair and the kids with every inch of his being and he was welcomed into our family like he was always there from the beginning," she said.
"All of Blair's siblings thought of him as our brother and the feeling was completely mutual.
"He loved footy, was a super fan of the Sharkies, coached Ryda's at the Como Crocs and even swallowed his pride and put on a Joeys' cap to support his nephew, and never missed a game.
"He was the most supportive partner, dad, son, brother and uncle.
"Mark was so generous he would give you the shirt off his back without batting an eye lid, he truly was an incredible human being."
Ms Veness said fishing had been a place for Mr Goldsmith "to get away from it all" when he was feeling unwell, and it had helped him keep going.
"He made his own fishing lures and set up a YouTube channel talking all things fishing, buying old boats and spending his time doing them up and selling them.
"It was so nice to witness this even when he was so unwell. It was a factor in his life that kept him going.
"Mark struggled with health issues for the past four years, but tried his absolute hardest to be as fit and healthy as he could so he could watch his children grow into adults.
"He completely changed his lifestyle, going vegan, not touching alcohol...It was like he knew he was on borrowed time and he wanted to extend it for as long as possible."
GoFundMe appeal: https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Mark%20Goldsmith
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.