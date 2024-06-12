Tracing lost family members subject of talk for Refugee Week

Tales of family reunions over the decades and distances will be the subject of a talk iin Kogarah to mark Refugee Week.
Kogarah Community Services will host the talk by the Red Cross Restoring Family Links field officer, Many Kamel next Wednesday, June 19 at 10am.
The global Restoring Family Links program is run in over 190 countries by the Red Cross Movement and is the only program of its type that is free for everyone.
On the eve of Refugee Week, Mandy shared some of the stories from the work of the program.
The names have been changed in order to respect people's privacy.
"The first story about Mr Thomas who migrated to Australia but kept regular contact with his son Jacub who lives in Czech Republic," Mandy said.
"Up until the year 2015 Jacub was sending letters to his father but they were all returned back to sender. Jacub was so worried about his father. After he learned that the Red Cross was able to assist him to locate his father, he approached the RFL service at Slovak Red Cross in February 2019.
"They transmitted the tracing request to us and we then started the search for Mr Thomas. Since we had a last known address in NSW, we contacted Births, Deaths and Marriages and the Missing Persons Unit at the Australian Federal Police who both confirmed that Jacub's father was found deceased in September 2015.
"Unfortunately, it is not always a happy ending. Some outcomes are sad and disappointing, however, confirmation of a loved one's fate can bring peace and resolution," Mandy said.
"Another story is about Aisha, an Ethiopian Oromo woman living in Launceston with her children. She became separated from her husband in November, 2013 in Khartoum, Sudan.
She then migrated sometime after this to Australia.
"The case was originally opened with us in October 2018 but not actioned further as she asked that it be cancelled. It was then reopened at the beginning of December 2018.
"On December 6, the tracing request was transmitted to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Cairo and within a week, ICRC Cairo located the husband as he was in their database.
"Apparently the Sought Person was also trying to locate his wife and children and had opened a case with ICRC Cairo to look for them. Phone contact has been facilitated by ICRC and the couple has reconnected.
"When I contacted Aisha to advise that her husband is located, she was so thrilled and got so emotional. She thanked Red Cross for their assistance in locating her husband and I quote the following, 'My kids haven't seen or talked with their father for almost seven years now and I am very blessed to have reconnected with him, and I wouldn't be able to do that without the assistance of the Red Cross.' "
Mandy said the numbers of people seeking to re-establish family connections through the Restoring Family Links program varies from year to year depending if a new conflict has started or there has been a natural disaster where lives have been lost.
"It has to be a family relation that has been broken due to a conflict, disaster or migration," she said. "We can't help with family breakdown. And we only do searches internationally, not domestically."
Mandy said that tracing family members can take a long time.
"We have had cases open for more than 20 years," she said.
"Others we can find easily with DNA matches. But usually it can be a long process, especially if there is a mass grave or a boat that has sunk and the bodies have to be found.
"But it is also very rewarding when people are reunited with their family."
The talk on the Red Cross Restoring Family Links Program will be held at Kogarah Community Services, 49 English Street, Kogarah. The talk is free and people show book by phoning Tanja on 9161 3937.
To find out my of the Restoring Family Links program to go: Find My Family: Restoring Family Links | Australian Red Cross
