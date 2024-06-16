St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

St George Volunteer Mini Expo is on

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated June 17 2024 - 11:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Gallard will speak at the St George Volunteer Mini Expo about her project for Volunteering Australia, which aims to encourage new migrants to engage in volunteering in their community. Picture supplied
Angela Gallard will speak at the St George Volunteer Mini Expo about her project for Volunteering Australia, which aims to encourage new migrants to engage in volunteering in their community. Picture supplied

If you've ever thought about volunteering in the community, now is a good time to find out more information about how you can get involved, and help make a positive difference in someone's life.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.