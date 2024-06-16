If you've ever thought about volunteering in the community, now is a good time to find out more information about how you can get involved, and help make a positive difference in someone's life.
3Bridges is hosting a volunteer expo, in partnership with Advance Diversity Services, St George Community Transport, Sydney Community Forum supported by Georges River and Bayside councils.
The St George Volunteer Mini Expo is on from 10am-1pm, June 27 at Marana Hall, Hurstville.
This event will celebrate volunteers and showcase up to 25 volunteer organisations that will promote their volunteering roles to the community. Some of the volunteer organisations attending include Friends of the National Park, Red Cross, Scouts, CASS, and St George Community Transport.
Volunteers, including Andi Dwipasatya, from Advance Diversity Services, will also share their experiences about giving up their time to their community, in St George and across the world.
STARS Project Officer at Canterbury City Community Centre, Angela Gallard, will speak about her project for Volunteering Australia - New to Australia - Come Volunteer in Community Languages. It aims to encourage new migrants to engage in volunteering in their community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.