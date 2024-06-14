Surge in home tap filtration following water chemicals concern

Two St George builders who joined forces to become water filtration experts were not surprised upon hearing recommendations that Australian water standards be lifted.
NSW plans a review into the quality of the state's drinking supply after the US cut the maximum level of cancer-causing so-called 'forever chemicals' allowed in its drinking water.
The maximum limits for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water in the US was amended to four parts per trillion under recent regulatory changes. Australia's drinking water guidelines, set in 2018, allow 560 parts per trillion of PFOA and 70 parts per trillion of PFOS.
In 2023, the World Health Organisation declared PFOA, a type of PFAS, a category-one human carcinogen. NSW Premier Chris Minns has defended Sydney's water quality as "very good". But Monterey's Peter Fertakis and Ramsgate Beach's Greg Ioannou, both 27, say although there is no reason to panic, the business partners want to educate people about the benefits of filtered water.
The friends met while studying construction project management at university, and together they launched All Home Filtration, a small business that sets up water filtration in people's homes. They advertise on Airtasker, and inquiries have grown substantially.
"People are doing their own research," Mr Fertakis said. "I became interested in it about two years ago. I was out for dinner with my younger brother, who is a plumber and digs up rusted pipes, and his friend. One of his friends had a water bottle. I said 'what are you doing bringing a water bottle to dinner?' He said 'I will never drink tap water again'. I started looking into it and saw it was an issue."
UN chemicals experts say every exposure builds up, and recommend governments aim to reduce exposure to as close to zero as possible. But it's not new information, Mr Fertakis said. "Now a lot more people are reading into it," Mr Fertakis said. "I feel like people start to take it seriously when a big corporation and the government give it public attention to start making change. I am relieved it's finally getting some attention."
A federally funded University of Queensland study published in 2011 found high levels of the contaminants in about half of drinking water samples taken from 34 locations across the nation. But Mr Fertakis said people shouldn't be overly alarmed. "People shouldn't be in hysterics about it," he said. "Everyone has grown up drinking tap water - I did, but now that I've been exposed to it, I've gone to filtered water and will never go back. It's not the end all be all, but if you can do it, you should, and it should be more accessible."
Scepticism remained he said, but people who had made the switch to filtered water, were convinced of the difference. "People are shocked - you don't know unless you have it back to back when you taste the old and new water - it's like a slap in the face," Mr Fertakis said. "We have had people spit their old water out that they have been drinking for 15 years."
The business charges about $3000 to install a filtration unit, and the maintenance fee is $400 a year. It's a sound investment, Mr Fertakis said. "All the water coming into the property, passes through the filter before it enters the home," he said. "Every outlet is filtered - shower, kitchen taps, laundry, garden. That gets people over the line.
"It's great to have filtered drinking water but there are lots of benefits in bathing in it and doing the washing in filtered water. I've seen it improve skin conditions and once brittle hair. It's filtered down to less than one micron, which removes 100 per cent of the chlorine and heavy metals."
