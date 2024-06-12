$10.7 million ice skating rink plan for Wolli Creek

A $10.7 million Olympic-standard ice skating rink at Wolli Creek was expected to be approved by the Bayside Local Planning Panel this week.
The three-storey building at 137a Princes Highway will hold 400 patrons and operate 5.30am to 12 midnight, seven days a week.
The plan is for a 30-metre wide by 60-metre long Olympic-size ice skating rink with seating for 225 spectators. The building will carry a sign incorporating Olympic rings and colours, wording stating 'Recognized Australian Olympic Training Centre'
It will be called Ice Zoo which also operates an ice rink at 68 Gardeners Road, Mascot and has done so for more than seven years.
The site is located within the Arncliffe-Banksia Precinct on the north-western side of the Princes Highway, between Allen and Ann Streets and currently accommodates the 'Legion Cabs' premises.
According to the development application, the rink will be used for private training from 5.30am each day. The facility would open to the general public from 9am Monday to Friday, and 10am Saturday and Sunday.
Public skating sessions would run for 90 minutes. A Disco on ice will be held weekly on Saturday's from 6.00pm - 8.30pm. Children's birthday parties are held on Saturdays and Sundays 10:00am - 6:00pm.
No access to the facility is permitted to the general public beyond 8.30pm each night. Post 8.30pm, the facility will be used for private training purposes, with the exception of Saturday evenings, where the facility would be available for private hire from 9pm.
The ice skating rink would host a maximum of 12 special events per year including ice skating competitions four to five times annually, to be held Sundays from 4pm to 8pm and including up to 60 competitors.
There would be an Annual Christmas ice show held on a weekend in December before Christmas with a maximum of 80 skaters.
Junior ice hockey league games, run by Ice Hockey NSW would be held on Sunday mornings prior to 10am with a maximum of 40 players. This would run from mid-March to October.
The premises intends to apply to NSW Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority for a Liquor-on-Premises licence, the same as in use at its current ice rink at Mascot since 2016, without incident. The Liquor Licence operation hours are to be 10am to 12am Monday to Saturday and 10am to 10pm on Sundays.
NSW Police did not object to the proposed development and stringent conditions are proposed to ensure adverse amenity impacts to neighbouring residents do not arise.
The DA went before the Bayside Local Planning Panel on June 11 with a recommendation by Bayside Council for approval.
