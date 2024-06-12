Peaceful Bayside launches candidate team for Bayside Council

Carolin has lived on the Cooks River for 17 years and at Wolli Creek in Bayside since 2016. She cares about keeping our waterways clean and vibrant for wildlife and open for all of us to enjoy the bush reserves, walkways, cycleways, parks and amenities, as well as connect with local heritage. Carolin is the convenor of the Discovery Point Communal Garden and founding member of the Barton Reconciliation Action Group and of Electrify Wolli Creek, which promotes action and understanding of the benefits of accessing renewable energy and away from gas and identifies barriers to electrification.