Peaceful Bayside launches candidate team for Bayside Council

By Jim Gainsford
June 12 2024 - 5:30pm
The Peaceful Bayside team for the Bayside Council elections, from left, Maria Poulos (Ward 1), Dr Janin Bredehoeft (Ward 3), Councillor Heidi Lee Douglas (Ward 5) Dominic Galvin (Ward 4) and Carolin Wenzel (Ward 2).
Peaceful Bayside has registered as a new political party and is fielding candidates in all five Bayside Council wards for the September 14 local government elections.

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

