Peaceful Bayside launches candidate team for Bayside Council

Peaceful Bayside has registered as a new political party and is fielding candidates in all five Bayside Council wards for the September 14 local government elections.
The Peaceful Bayside Action Group grew from a petition calling for peaceful streets in the local government area after mother-of-two, Heidi Lee Douglas was almost hit by a motorcycle in Rockdale then two cars in Bay Street, Brighton in separate incidents during the same week in 2020.
She launched a petition collecting more than 3,000 signatures calling for action to reduce the impact of car hoons in the Bayside area.
Starting the Peaceful Bayside Community Action Group, she stood and was elected to Bayside Council as Ward 5 Councillor independent in 2021.
Since being elected, Councillor Douglas has successfully advocated for noise camera trials in Bayside, which will start soon as part of a NSW government trial.
In 2023, Councillor Douglas and her supporters registered Peaceful Bayside as a political party. Now, they are running full teams of candidates across all five wards in the Bayside local government area.
With a field of 15 candidates across all five wards the party believes it has the potential to break the stronghold of the major parties on the council.
"The people of Bayside have told Council that they want safer streets, more bicycle and walking paths and much more of an environmental focus, and all Peaceful Bayside candidates are committed to delivering what our community wants," Councillor Douglas said.
The Peaceful Bayside platform for the 2024 council elections focuses on safer streets; better-managed green spaces; more inclusive, liveable and family-friendly neighbourhoods; better walking and cycling routes, and more support for local arts, culture and events.
Peaceful Bayside is championing the "Kamay Greenway" - a new walking and cycling corridor surrounded by regenerated nature, as a visionary reuse of the green corridor formerly reserved for the F6 freeway in the 1950s.
"We need to have parks and nature spaces, and safe walking and cycling paths that support quality of life for residents of all ages and abilities," Councillor Douglas said.
The Peaceful Bayside team for Bayside Council are:
Maria Poulos - Ward 1
Maria led the successful campaign to save Yarra Bay from a cruise ship terminal. She has fought to restore vital bus routes and challenged Meriton's over-development in Pagewood. Maria has campaigned to protect and expand green spaces in Botany Bay, including Astrolabe Park. Maria is now pushing for more community consultation on Eastgardens redevelopment.
Carolin Wenzel - Ward 2
Carolin has lived on the Cooks River for 17 years and at Wolli Creek in Bayside since 2016. She cares about keeping our waterways clean and vibrant for wildlife and open for all of us to enjoy the bush reserves, walkways, cycleways, parks and amenities, as well as connect with local heritage. Carolin is the convenor of the Discovery Point Communal Garden and founding member of the Barton Reconciliation Action Group and of Electrify Wolli Creek, which promotes action and understanding of the benefits of accessing renewable energy and away from gas and identifies barriers to electrification.
Dr Janin Bredehoeft - Ward 3
Janin has a background in economics and education and is a leader in the diversity and gender equality field. Her focus is on making people's lives better and improving the community. As a parent of two school-aged children, she wants to work to build a better Bayside where people can safely walk and cycle, enjoy new and upgraded parks, sporting fields and pools, get involved in tree plantings, and experience more diversity in public arts and culture
Dominic Galvin - Ward 4
Dominic Galvin is a local high school teacher with a background in the transport industry. He is a keen cyclist, public transport user, automotive enthusiast and member of an historic car club. He wants to ensure that the state government's housing targets deliver more liveable neighbourhoods for everyone, with improved access to green spaces, better connections to public transport, and safe footpaths and bike paths. Dominic is concerned about the heavy traffic and pollution that clog up local streets, making them noisy and unsafe for everyone.
HEIDI LEE DOUGLAS - Ward 5
Heidi Lee Douglas was elected to Bayside Council as an independent in 2021. She has successfully campaigned for the trial of noise cameras in Bayside to tackle the problem car hooning. Her other initiatives have inclulded trials of a Bay Street "Piazza" in Brighton-Le-Sands; increased measures for Jet Ski safety; Council support for the Kamay Greenway; Better walking and cycling paths; Protection of green spaces and increased tree canopy; Shorebird and wildlife protection; Education and awareness to prevent domestic violence.
