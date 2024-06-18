'Showing respect': Call to rename estuary Deeban Port Hacking

George Cotis, a passionate protector of the environment of Port Hacking and its catchment for more than 40 years, is advocating the name be changed.
He is urging the word "Deeban" - by which the estuary was known to Indigenous inhabitants - become a prefix, making the new name Deeban Port Hacking.
The large sand mass in the estuary is already known as Deeban Spit.
Mr Cotis OAM, a Gymea resident and former senior federal public servant, argues the case in the Sutherland Shire Historical Society Bulletin. The society supports his proposal.
Port Hacking was named after Sydney Harbour pilot Henry Hacking by Matthew Flinders after he and George Bass explored the estuary in Tom Thumb ll in 1796.
However, Henry Hacking had little association with the waterway and he fell foul of the law, being transported to Norfolk Island and Van Diemen's Land for serious offences and at one point was sentenced to death.
Mr Cotis said, "the connection of Henry Hacking with the place is at best tenuous" and that his name "took precedence over the traditional name further adds to the disrespect of the history of the first people and their harmony with the natural beauty of the place".
Mr Cotis said it was now accepted practice in renaming places, acknowledging traditional occupation as well as the current name.
it is clear that at the time of the first visits to Port Hacking, there was a vibrant Indigenous population.- George Cotis
"Further, Sutherland Shire has widely applied the use of traditional names, with explanations," he said.
"The names of existing places within the estuary - the bays, inlets, creeks and suburbs of and around the estuary would remain."
Mr Cotis is also proposing the formal name of Deeban Shoals to the un-named inter-tidal shoals between Simpsons Bay and Costens Point to the west.
Mr Cotis said Bass and Flinders' visit was "a most significant moment in history for Europeans and for the local Indigenous people alike".
"it is clear that at the time of the first visits to Port Hacking there was a vibrant Indigenous population."
