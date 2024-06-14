St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Fee-free training for in-demand apprentices

EK
By Eva Kolimar
June 14 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve, Whan, pictured second from the left, said more vocational students would have access to financial support for in-demand industries.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve, Whan, pictured second from the left, said more vocational students would have access to financial support for in-demand industries.

Apprentices and trainees are set to get financial support, with the NSW Government investing $16.3 million to continue fee-free training.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.