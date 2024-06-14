Fee-free training for in-demand apprentices

Apprentices and trainees are set to get financial support, with the NSW Government investing $16.3 million to continue fee-free training.
The move is set to assist more than 20,000 new apprentices and 19,000 trainees.
The investment covers student fees of up to $2000 for apprentices and up to $1000 for trainees, removing any up-front costs for those taking up apprenticeship and traineeship opportunities.
This ensures that anyone who wants to access vocational training and education can afford to do so.
The program is critical to build a future workforce in areas including carpentry, plumbing and electrical - all critical skills to the delivery of the NSW Government's housing supply strategy.
The most popular traineeships are also in high-demand areas such as early childhood education and care, aged care, disability care and other sectors of the economy including retail, hospitality and administration.
The program reduces administrative red tape and business costs for employers, and addresses cost of living pressures on the emerging skilled workforce, who are predominantly young people. The places will be available to all new apprentices and trainees starting their courses during the next financial year.
Apprentice plumber Jye Ryan, of Engadine, recently received a $3000 grant as part of the Rheem Apprentice Plumber Grants.
Established in 2012, the program aims to support up-and-coming apprentice plumbers in the progression of their studies and to help launch their plumbing careers.
To be considered for a grant, applicants were asked to share their personal career goals, the skills, and qualities they believe make a great plumber and how the industry can attract more apprentices.
Jye, 19, is a second-year apprentice for Chilli Pipe Installations. Having started as a school-based apprentice he found it difficult to find an apprenticeship. Determined to succeed, he sat through many interviews until he found a mechanical plumbing company that took him on.
His biggest goal is to establish and successfully run a business. "I envision not only being a provider of plumbing services but also as a trusted partner for homeowners, businesses, and contractors, offering solutions, expertise, and reliability," he said.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, said there was a commitment to addressing skills shortages in critical sectors supported by apprentices and trainees including housing, construction, manufacturing, childcare, disability and aged care.
"We are reducing costs to employers and removing financial barriers for those wanting to move into the skills workforce in highly paid, highly skilled jobs," he said.
"We'll [also] invest in fixing our TAFE NSW infrastructure and expanding the access to Wi-F across our regional campuses in order to give our apprentices and trainees the best possible starts to their careers".
