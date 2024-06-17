Back to back NSW champs

The Sutherland Shire Netball U15 girls are back to back NSW Champions after the three day 2024 HART Senior State Titles at the Campbelltown and Camden District Netball Association courts.
The 15's who were last years U14's State Champions only lost two games all weekend and won the round robin event by two points.
They scored 390 goals over the three days and had 258 goals scored against them.
In good sign for 2025 the U14s were also crowned State Champions - they lost one game by 1 goal and had two draws .
There were mixed results in the younger age divisions with the 12s Cancelled due to COVID restrictions one week before they were to compete and the 13s who were undefeated and at the top of the table when the State Titles were cancelled due to flooding at the venue at Penrith.
At Campbelltown the teams in the Championship Division play a first past the post format of 19 games over three days, so it is a marathon effort and a real test of both physical endurance and mental toughness.
Teams play seven games on day one and six games each on days two and three with games played on the hour, so they have very little recovery time between .
Sutherland coach Michelle Allen said she has been lucky enough to coach the team since the 13s.
"They are a very special group of young ladies.
"I've coached reps at Sutherland for a decade and their dedication and focus stand out as defining qualities. As does their humility and team spirit.
"In the 13s their theme was Together We Can, In the 14s it was Rise Together and 15s it was Stronger Together.
"This year they chose team standards of Team First, Fierce and Belief - standards they agreed at their first training session back in December 2023 and that they held themselves accountable to all season.
"They relished the challenge of going back to back and were extremely disciplined, committed and focused in working towards their goal."
The Team Manager was Hayley Smith.
Among the largest community sports events in Australia, the Senior State Titles are one of the biggest highlights on the Netball NSW calendar and over the long weekend there were 225 Teams from 85 Associations, 2,340 Players, 330 Coaches, 283 Managers and 378 Umpires resulting in 212 collective rounds of netball and 1,817 games held.
"Needless to say, the logistics and management of events of this scope are not easy, but it is a feat that our game achieves year after year," Netball NSW Chair Sallianne Faulkner said.
The Sutherland 15s were: Evalina Carneiro (C), Mikayla Martin (VC), Emme Pierce, Tamara Svorcan, Lexi Economou, Roma Taylor, Jaylah Sullivan, Zara Kardum, Tiffany Mayberry, Mikayla Ngiannis and Ellie Halpin.
Player's Player as voted by the team was tied between two players Evalina Carneiro and Tamara Svorcan.
