Cronulla mall's new stage to have big screen - but there will be limitations

Infrastructure to support a big screen for major livestream events will be incorporated into the new stage to be built in the Cronulla mall upgrade.
Sutherland Shire Council has agreed to the move proposed by staff, but will also give further consideration at its July meeting to purchasing a mobile screen for use in various areas, which could accommodate more people, if deemed financially viable.
Council staff have been exploring alternatives in response to a Mayoral Minute which followed calls to display the FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final in an outdoor open space in September last year.
A staff report said three options were identified to provide livestream capability in the Cronulla Plaza including a permanent screen, temporary screen support and mobile screen.
"Analysis is also provided on purchasing a mobile screen and identification of several potential locations for a screening event," the report said.
"Events and hirers currently temporarily rent screens to suit the size, location, and type of event. This process enables technology to be tailored accordingly and not be open to vandalism or exposed to the elements.
"It is recommended that Option 1, temporary screen infrastructure be included on the stage area as part of the Cronulla Town Centre Stage 2C Project."
The report said the audience space in Cronulla mall made it "a small to medium capacity site", compared with other event sites such as Cronulla Park and Don Lucas Reserve.
The report opposed purchasing a mobile screen.
"Significant upfront costs, maintenance needs, and technical expertise requirements all pose various challenges," the report said.
"The indicative cost of purchasing a five metre by three metre LED screen trailer would be approximately $160,000.
"The screen could cater to various outdoor events and its mobile nature would allow deployment across different venues depending on the infrastructure (e.g. power, connectivity) at each location.
"Concerns lie in the rapid advancements in LED technology, which may render the screen to outdate quickly, requiring upgrades or replacements.
"Purchasing the screen trailer also represents a significant upfront investment requiring frequent use and planning.
"The need for regular maintenance, potential repairs, and site support (storing, cleaning and waste management, security, and traffic management) needs to be considered as it would add to the overall operational cost of all events.
"Dedicated operational staff and potentially outsourced technical expertise would also be necessary for setup, operation, and troubleshooting."
The report's analysis of possible locations for fixed screens included:
"Seymour Shaw Park: Site has good connectivity and public transport. Concerns surrounding compromising field with continuous gathering of large crowds.
