Lampret takes Oceania title

Sutherland Shire athlete Tammin Lampret has won the u18 100m hurdles at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Suva, Fiji, breaking the meet record.
Lampret who is only 16 then doubled up and won gold in the 4x100m women's relay in another meet record all whilst having been diagnosed with stress factures.
The yr 11 Endeavour High student led from the first hurdle and she set the win up early in the race.
Lampret was then presented with the Arthur Eustace Shield- the Most Outstanding Performance by an u18 Female.
She said coming home with two gold medals and two Oceania meet records is something that she will treasure.
" I couldn't be any happier.
"Being in the younger age group in the u18's and still managing to run a PB with stress fractures is beyond what I could have ever hoped for.
" Thanks to all of my coaches, family and friends for the support and help to get me where I am today."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.