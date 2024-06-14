Raising funds for dementia research

The St George & Sutherland Medical Research Foundation (SSMRF) has launched a major end of financial year fundraising drive to support dementia and neuro-degenerative disease research in St George and Sutherland hospitals.
The Unlocking Hope for Dementia Research campaign aims to raise awareness and funds for SSMRF medical research grants for promising new studies exploring better prevention, diagnostics and treatments for conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other forms of dementia.
While there is no cure for neuro-degenerative conditions, researchers funded by SSMRF grants are working tirelessly to better understand these diseases. The foundation says more research is needed to uncover biological causes, develop early detection methods, explore treatments and study lifestyle factors that may reduce risk.
Although SSMRF grant recipients are making important strides, more funding is required to accelerate discovery.
"Dementia represents one of humanity's most daunting health challenges, with a rapidly growing number of Australians impacted each year," Foundation Chief Executive Officer Pam Brown said. "By donating to this campaign, the community can directly fuel scientific discoveries that could unlock new hope for millions of patients and their families."
Funds raised will support dementia and neuro-degenerative research projects conducted by scientists and clinicians at St George and Sutherland hospitals.
The campaign also launches on the back of SSMRF establishing the Giuseppe Ferlaino Research Grant, which specifically targets neuro-degenerative diseases including Parkinson's and dementia. The grant honours the late Giuseppe Ferlaino and was established by his family to advance education and research into these conditions.
"We are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our local medical researchers who are working tirelessly to better understand, treat and hopefully one day prevent these devastating brain disorders," Ms Brown said. "With greater community support, we can accelerate their critical work."
The campaign runs through to the end of June. Donations are tax deductible and can be made here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.